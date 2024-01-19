 
Friday, January 19, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" earlier this week

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, January 19, 2024

Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is rumoured to be returning to UK to be with his father King Charles in hospital.

Rumours are rife that the Duke is also expected to visit his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Angela Levin took to X, formerly Twitter and said: “Rumours that Prince Harry is coming to be with The King in hospital and possibly visit Catherine.”

She further said, “All very well but can he be trusted. Cd he sell his conversations to USA media like before. Or could it be the start of a better relationship. I doubt it.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" earlier this week, while King Charles will be admitted to hospital next week as the monarch is awaiting treatment for an enlarged prostate.

