Meghan Markle will tank her reputation if she publishes a memoir: Expert

While Harry’s Spare made huge sales, it is being claimed that an autobiography penned by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be "far more damaging" for her career.

Speaking on the matter, Lady Colin Campbell said that Meghan should probably not write the tome because "everybody's so turned off by them [the Sussexes] and their constant antics and lies.”

According to OK! Magazine, she added. "I have been told that Meghan is the one who is going to be writing a book and that Omid Scobie set up the situation for her to name the King and the Princess of Wales."

"The book is not going to be written by Harry; it's going to be written by Meghan. But the fact of the matter is, in my opinion, everybody's so turned off by them and their constant antics and lies.

"I don't think people are going to buy the book, in the same way that nobody has bought Endgame. It has tanked most appallingly.

“I suspect any book she writes is going to tank as well. And if it doesn't, her reputation will be sucked. She's going to tank with it."