Queen Camilla breaks silence on King Charles abdication?

King Charles wife Queen Camilla has seemingly dismissed rumours of King Charles abdication amid health woes.



The Queen continued her royal duties on Thursday as King Charles is awaiting treatment for an enlarged prostate. The monarch is set to be admitted to hospital next week.

Camilla, who was visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery, was asked about King Charles health by the Lord Provost.

She said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The fans are speculating that the Queen has apparently rejected the rumours of King Charles abdication with her statement “He’s fine. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

According to palace, the Queen opened a new ‘Safe Space’ at Aberdeen Art Gallery, which will provide help and support from specially trained staff to people who are personally suffering or suspect someone may be living with domestic abuse.

King Charles is facing the growing calls to abdicate after Denmark´s popular Queen Margrethe II stepped down on January 14 and passed the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.