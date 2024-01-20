Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly enjoy a 'healthy' co-parenting relationship in Santa Monica

Photo: Ben Affleck pulls off father duties as Jennifer Garner enjoys alone time

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seem to enjoy co-parenting their brood of three.

As fans will know, the former couple co-parents three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, together while pursuing their romantic interests.

For those unversed, the 51-year-old actress is reportedly in a low-profile relationship with CaliBurger 's CEO John C. Miller. On the other hand, the 53-year-old actor has completed more than one year of marriage with his lady love Jennifer Lopez despite their reported personal differences.

With that being said, Garner and Affleck have been sighted numerous times together as they put their exemplary co-parenting skills on display.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, Ben Affleck was papped in Santa Monica as he picked up his son Samuel from school.

Pulling off his duties as a father of three, the Dark Knight alum donned a maroon velvet jacket over denim jeans. His casual look was perfected by a pair of multi-colored Nike Jumpman sneakers.

In the meantime, Samuel’s mother was sighted grabbing a cup of coffee as she sported a pink hoodie with jogger pants.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after reports emerged on the internet that claimed Jennifer Garner to be the ‘ideal’ mother of Affleck’s kids.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, the parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton revealed, "Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have!” adding, “She seems laid back, caring, present and confident," before concluding.