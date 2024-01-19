Jennifer Garner confesses her 'biggest fear' related to Ben Affleck's kids

Jennifer Garner gets candid about her worst fear regarding Ben Affleck's three children

Jennifer Garner unveils her biggest travel fear.

Recently, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck sat down for a confessional with Thrillist.

During this conversation, the Family Switch actress talked about a myriad of different topics including her travel habits.

In doing so, the 51-year-old mother touched on her biggest travel fear.

The acting sensation told the outlet, “My travel is always so carefully orchestrated.”

She continued to address, "I’m always landing and skating right into a kid’s performance or bedtime."

“So my biggest fear is delays that could get in the way of making it to something for my kids,” she confessed.

“But those are part of life,” the Daredevil alum concluded.

For those unversed, Jennifer Garner shares a brood of three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Earlier in December, the doting mother of three gushed over her family and claimed that she ‘loved’ spoiling her kids with tantalizing food.

Revealing her unique festive approach, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight, "I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays,” adding that she “loves making something big" on such occasions.

She concluded, “I'll have my whole family together - my sisters, my niece, my nephews, I love them all, my brothers-in-law, of course, my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it."