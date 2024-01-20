Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case

Prince Harry would have to pay the newspaper's $317,000 costs along with his own legal fees

Royal experts react as Prince Harry drop libel case

Royal experts have expressed their views after Prince Harry dropped his libel case against UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: “Harry's lawyers should have known a long ago that he didn't have a case against the Mail on Sunday. Instead they had the audacity to tell the Judge to not bother investigation. It's left H with a £500,000 legal fee. Hhhhmmm.”

Another royal commentator Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, said: “He’s the spare, not the heir. No one cares. He’s a legend only in his own mind, as his security risk is minimal and if there a credible threat he will get security. Just not all the time.

“He wants to be a celebrity, so he must live like all celebrities in the U.K. and get his own security, which he has.”

Earlier, Harry's lawyers informed the newspaper they had filed a notice with the court stating: “The Duke of Sussex discontinues all of this claim”.

According to AFP, Harry would have to pay the newspaper's £250,000 ($317,000) costs along with his own legal fees, estimating the total at "more than £750,000".