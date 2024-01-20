Kate Middleton is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months recuperation after undergoing successful abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton looks forward to returning to public duties as soon as possible after her abdominal surgery, the spokesman has said.



The Telegraph quoted the spokesman as saying, “The Prince and Princess look forward to returning to public duty as soon as possible, continuing their work to shine a light and make an impact on some of society’s challenges.”

Also Read: Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that Kate Middleton is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months recuperation after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

Kate was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday, the statement said.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace added.



Read More: Prince William praised for prioritizing Kate Middleton, kids over royal duty

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (on March 31)."