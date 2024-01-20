 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery

Kate Middleton is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months recuperation after undergoing successful abdominal surgery

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton looks forward to returning to public duties as soon as possible after her abdominal surgery, the spokesman has said.

The Telegraph quoted the spokesman as saying, “The Prince and Princess look forward to returning to public duty as soon as possible, continuing their work to shine a light and make an impact on some of society’s challenges.”

Also Read: Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that Kate Middleton is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months recuperation after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

Kate was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday, the statement said.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace added.

Read More: Prince William praised for prioritizing Kate Middleton, kids over royal duty

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (on March 31)."

Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case video
Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case
Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'
Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Ariana Grande faces flak for new song
Ariana Grande faces flak for new song
Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39
'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39
Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper
Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper
Travis Kelce's boss slams rumors of Taylor Swift romance being 'a PR stunt'
Travis Kelce's boss slams rumors of Taylor Swift romance being 'a PR stunt'
Prince Harry honoured as 'Living Legend of Aviation'
Prince Harry honoured as 'Living Legend of Aviation'
Doja Cat's brother breaks silence on assault accusations
Doja Cat's brother breaks silence on assault accusations
Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' fans amid Ashley Park's health scare
Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' fans amid Ashley Park's health scare