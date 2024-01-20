Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals back in 2020

Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow as he has been barred from role that would allow him to step in for his father King Charles.



Archie and Lilibet father has faced the major blow amid rift with the royal family.

Also Read: Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case

According to a report by People magazine, Prince Harry will not be among the Counsellors of State that King Charles could call upon when he heads to the hospital to treat an enlarged prostate.

The Times also reported that Prince Harry’s Counsellor of State eligibility was quietly nullified soon after King Charles’ accession.

The legislation was passed by parliament in late 2022 and it restricts those who can act as substitute to "working members of the royal family".

It effectively sidelines Prince Andrew and Harry, even though both remain counsellors of state.

Read More: Royal expert questions timings of King Charles' health scare announcement

In the legislation, King Charles added his sister Princess Anne and other brother Prince Edward to the members of the royal family who can act for him.

King Charles will be admitted to hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.