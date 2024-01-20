Prince Harry attended the award ceremony without Meghan Markle because one of their children 'became unwell'

Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s kids ‘became unwell’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was honoured with 'Living Legends of Aviation' award on Friday in a ceremony he attended without his wife Meghan Markle, who was due to appear alongside the husband.



Now, Hello magazine, quoting the PA news agency, has disclosed the real reason why Meghan did not join Harry for the star-studded show.

Also Read: Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family

The news agency reveals: "The Duchess of Sussex, who had been expected to attend the event, was not present as one of their children became unwell the PA news agency understands."

Earlier, Prince Harry was honored with the award, in a ceremony hosted by actor John Travolta.

Read More: King Charles ‘forced' to ‘remove' Prince Andrew from line of succession

Meanwhile, a statement on the event’s website reads: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, spent the first 10 years of his adulthood serving in the British Army, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.”