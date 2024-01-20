 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'

Prince Harry attended the award ceremony without Meghan Markle because one of their children 'became unwell'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s kids ‘became unwell’
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s kids ‘became unwell’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was honoured with 'Living Legends of Aviation' award on Friday in a ceremony he attended without his wife Meghan Markle, who was due to appear alongside the husband.

Now, Hello magazine, quoting the PA news agency, has disclosed the real reason why Meghan did not join Harry for the star-studded show.

Also Read: Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family

The news agency reveals: "The Duchess of Sussex, who had been expected to attend the event, was not present as one of their children became unwell the PA news agency understands."

Earlier, Prince Harry was honored with the award, in a ceremony hosted by actor John Travolta.

Read More: King Charles ‘forced' to ‘remove' Prince Andrew from line of succession

Meanwhile, a statement on the event’s website reads: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, spent the first 10 years of his adulthood serving in the British Army, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.” 

Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident video
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case video
Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case
Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery video
Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery
Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'
Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Ariana Grande faces flak for new song
Ariana Grande faces flak for new song
Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39
'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39
Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper
Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper