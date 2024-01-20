Jennifer Aniston’s been in ‘pure hell’ for six years since divorce from Justin Theroux

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s ‘sad’ dating life after two divorces

Jennifer Aniston has been trying her luck at dating for six years now but it has been “pure hell” for her, a source close to the Hollywood beauty revealed.



The Friends alum, who has been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, could not find herself a suitable partner in six years.

Speaking with Life & Style, the tipster tattled, “Jen’s had six years of being single and says it’s been pure hell,” adding, “She says she wouldn’t wish what she’s gone through on her worst enemy.”

Sharing a story of one of her “worst dates” she’s been on, the insider revealed, “It was with a very handsome studio executive who brought an envelope to their dinner date.”

“After a few minutes of small talk, he pulled out a screenplay for a slasher-horror-film-meets-rom-com he was working on. Not only did he write it, but he also wanted to be in it, opposite Jen as the star. She was flabbergasted,” they added.

Hence, she has been extra critical of men she is going out with as usually men she goes out with are fans of her hit TV sitcom, Friends, or just want an autograph at the end of the night.

However, Aniston once briefly tested the waters with “a secret online dating profile,” though “that wasn’t successful either and just confirmed she didn’t like it.”

“Jen would like to tie the knot,” insists the source, but “she won’t lower her standards,” they revealed.