Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released in January last year, and Meghan Markle is reportedly writing her own tell-all book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued 'toxic' warning over writing another memoir after Spare, released in January last year.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has issued warning for the California-based royal couple if Prince Harry decides to release Spare sequel that "trashes the Royal Family".

Speaking to the Daily Express US, the royal expert said the release of Harry’s memoir Spare began a dreadful year for the royal couple which saw them lose Spotify and their popularity plummeted in the ratings in the US.

Meghan and Harry were mocked and the Duke’s revelations in Spare were often unwise and were also laughed at, he said.

Richard Fitzwilliams further said Harry revealed he had cut 400 pages from Spare, because they were so sensitive and, in theory anyway, these could form the basis of another book. “He could also write about his childhood and Meghan could write a memoir.”

"However this would undoubtedly advertise to the world that the only way they could make a living was by continuing to trash the Royal Family,” the expert said and warned “Their brand would become toxic. Obviously, they would have no future relationship with the Royal Family if they went down this lucrative but poisonous path."