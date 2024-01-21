Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious'

Kate Middleton's operation was serious in itself, lasting several hours and with a certain risk, a risk that did not occur on the operating table but in the postoperative period

Royal expert increases concerns over Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious'

A royal expert has further increased concerns about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s health and her recovery following her surgery, saying “situation is so serious.”



The Mara reported that Spanish journalist Concha Calleja while speaking on Telecinco show Fiesta has revealed how Kate Middleton is doing after her planned abdominal surgery.

She claimed, “I have spoken to an aide at the Royal Household and they assure me that something has gone wrong in the postoperative period. The situation is so serious that that is why they have decided to send these two statements."

The journalist went on to say, “The last time we saw her was at the Christmas lunch and from then on she began to feel unwell, Kate was admitted on 28 December and is in the hands of the doctors for several days.

"I believe that the Palace will issue a new communiqué in the next few days explaining better what is happening, the operation was serious in itself, lasting several hours and with a certain risk, a risk that did not occur on the operating table but in the postoperative period."