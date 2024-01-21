Meghan Markle did not join Prince Harry for the award ceremony because of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry appeared 'more relaxed and confident' without Meghan Markle?

A body language expert has claimed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry appeared more "relaxed and confident” without his wife Meghan Markle at a recent award ceremony.



Prince Harry attended the star-studded awards show in Beverly Hills on Friday where he was honored with the 'Living Legend of Aviation' award.

Meghan Markle did not join Harry reportedly because one of their child ‘became unwell’.

This was Prince Harry’s first public appearance amid Kate Middleton and King Charles health worries.

Speaking to Fabulous, per The Sun, Judi James said “Harry’s arrival body language as he stepped out of the car created an impression of anxiety and wariness."

She further said Harry got nervous before making a speech so he might have been 'missing' the soothing influence of his wife Meghan or he might also have been preoccupied with his recent legal dramas.

Judi went on saying, “On stage Harry appeared more relaxed and confident than he tends to when he is with Meghan, possibly because, despite her often frequent pats and hand-holding of almost maternal encouragement, he might feel intimidated by the knowledge of her experienced and confident speech-making skills.”