Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have cleared any doubts about their relationship with new pics

Olivia Jade Giannulli was seen attending the Saturday Night Live afterparty with Jacob Elordi following his hosting gig.

The rumored couple were photographed leaving L'Avenue in New York City together, Elordi sporting a long black jacket and a matching black baseball cap. He also opted to keep his face covered with a mask.

Giannulli on the other hand, rocked a long cream-colored puffy coat with black tights. She added inches to her look with black platform heels and carried a black purse.

The Euphoria star and Giannulli were first linked in late 2021. The rumored couple was surrounded by break up rumors for a while, but insiders recently claimed that they’re still together.

Elordi has previously dated both his Euphoria co-star Zendaya and his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King. He also dated model Kaia Gerber, who’s currently dating Austin Butler.

The Saltburn star’s SNL appearance featured hilarious skits which spanned from a spoof of The Bachelor to a scene with Rachel McAdams, who introduced musical guest Reneé Rapp.

This comes as Elordi’s latest film Saltburn scored numerous nominations for the 2024 Bafta awards, with two nominations for the actor himself.