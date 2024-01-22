Kieran Culkin hilariously reveals he wasn't a fan of getting instructed by his fellow actor-cum-director in 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors

Both Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg have been co-actors in the forthcoming film, A Real Pain. However, the latter was also the movie's writer and director, leading him to direct the Emmy winner in scenes which he apparently did not like.



Speaking at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the Succession star hilariously joked about the situation where his on-screen cousin was also his filmmaker.

“That was a first for me," the 41-year-old admitted. "And it felt like there was a pretty good rapport right away."

Adding, "But then right after the first scene, he’d be like, ‘Cut’ and start giving me notes. And my first thought was, like, ‘-----, I got notes for you, too.’”

Followed by a burst of laughter, Kieran cheekily said, “I don’t want to be noted by an actor. Get out of here. ---- you.”

Meanwhile, A Real Pain is a story about two cousins who are at odds, only to get together to pay tribute to their late grandmother in Poland by travelling there.