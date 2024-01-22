 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors

Kieran Culkin hilariously reveals he wasn't a fan of getting instructed by his fellow actor-cum-director in 'A Real Pain'

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors

Both Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg have been co-actors in the forthcoming film, A Real Pain. However, the latter was also the movie's writer and director, leading him to direct the Emmy winner in scenes which he apparently did not like.

Speaking at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the Succession star hilariously joked about the situation where his on-screen cousin was also his filmmaker.

“That was a first for me," the 41-year-old admitted. "And it felt like there was a pretty good rapport right away."

Adding, "But then right after the first scene, he’d be like, ‘Cut’ and start giving me notes. And my first thought was, like, ‘-----, I got notes for you, too.’”

Followed by a burst of laughter, Kieran cheekily said, “I don’t want to be noted by an actor. Get out of here. ---- you.”

Meanwhile, A Real Pain is a story about two cousins who are at odds, only to get together to pay tribute to their late grandmother in Poland by travelling there.

Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
'Stylish' Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere
'Stylish' Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere
Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback
Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career