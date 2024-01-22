The royal expert said, "It's going to be a trickier rapprochement when it comes to the brothers (Prince Harry and William)"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice about Lilibet, Archie amid name row

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a sweet advice for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid their daughter’s name row.



Royal expert and King Charles biographer Robert Hardman has advised Prince Harry to ‘patch things up’ with his elder brother and future king Prince William so that there could be play dates between Archie and Lilibet and their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, speaking to the Newsweek, Hardman said, "It's going to be a trickier rapprochement when it comes to the brothers (Harry and William)."

Hardman remarks came days after his new book Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story claimed that Queen Elizabeth did not give her support to Meghan and Harry’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet, the personal nickname of the late monarch.

Instead, the queen was allegedly furious with Harry and Meghan after they claimed to have received her blessing for Lilibet’s name, the book further claimed.