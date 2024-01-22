Sarah Ferguson is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first statement after she was disgnosed with skin cancer.



Royal expert Rebecca English has shared Sarah Ferguson’s spokesperson remarks on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Sarah’s spokesperson says: “The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was."

The spokesperson went on saying, “She [Sarah] believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Earlier, the spokesperson also confirmed, “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” the statement further reads.