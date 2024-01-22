 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 22, 2024

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first statement after she was disgnosed with skin cancer.

Royal expert Rebecca English has shared Sarah Ferguson’s spokesperson remarks on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Sarah’s spokesperson says: “The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was."

Also Read: Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback

The spokesperson went on saying, “She [Sarah] believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Earlier, the spokesperson also confirmed, “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

Read More: Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” the statement further reads.

Oliver Stone slams Ryan Gosling's role in 'Barbie'
Oliver Stone slams Ryan Gosling's role in 'Barbie'
Glen Powell argues against mocking rom-coms
Glen Powell argues against mocking rom-coms
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria find new 'Rust' charges 'frustrating' video
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria find new 'Rust' charges 'frustrating'
Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show
Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show
Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift
Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons
Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors
'Stylish' Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere
'Stylish' Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere
Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback
Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare