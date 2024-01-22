King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital this week

King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid health concerns

A royal expert has disclosed Britain’s King Charles true feelings for his estranged son Prince Harry amid the monarch’s health issues.



Speaking to the Newsweek, King Charles biographer Robert Hardman believes that the father-son duo will patch up their relationship because "the door is always open."

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis leaves royal experts shocked

The royal expert said, "Yes, in some way I do. I don't know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there's so much other stuff going on.

"Charles would love to have him back in the fold, not being royal again—I think that ship has sailed, and I'm sure Harry would not want to do that."

Hardman continued, “For Harry, it's a different order of magnitude, because, does he want to reengage with his family?"

The royal expert made these claims days after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles will be treated for an enlarged prostate in hospital this week.

Read More: Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal

The palace said in a statement, “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”