 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain

Prince Harry has just come under fire for stooping so low that’s harvesting royals for personal gain

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Prince Harry cant stoop lower & is harvesting’ King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting’ King Charles for personal gain

Prince Harry has just been called out for taking advantage of his royal connections for personal gain, in a shocking turn of events by his distant relative.

All of this has been referenced by the infamous Prince Alexander of Schaumburg-Lippe.

For those unversed, he claimed the right to use the title after he was adopted at 23 years old by a distant relative of the Royal Family.

He also boasts connections from as far back as William of Orange, and for those unversed, that would make him very distant cousins with the British Royal Family.

He broke down his thoughts just recently, about Prince Harry.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice about Lilibet, Archie amid name row

In the middle of his dialogue, he broke his silence on the disappointment and told The Mail, “It's very painful for me”.

After all, since Megxit “this guy has been harvesting our name for his personal gain.”

In the eyes of this distant relative, “Prince Harry cannot stoop lower than appearing with him.”

And thus “I would advise him to stay away from this man.”

It is pertinent to mention that the distant relative of the Firm is known as 'the King of Trash TV' and even goes as far as to talk about products like a ‘wealth elixir’ on TV.

Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their ‘united front'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their ‘united front'
Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'
Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'
Meghan Markle 'showed legs', upset Queen Elizabeth II in fashion etiquette
Meghan Markle 'showed legs', upset Queen Elizabeth II in fashion etiquette
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘contacted' Charles, Kate amid health scares video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘contacted' Charles, Kate amid health scares
Prince Harry's bubble has ‘popped' and hard not to sympathy
Prince Harry's bubble has ‘popped' and hard not to sympathy
Queen Elizabeth left a ‘secret letter' for Charles: ‘We'll never know what's in it'
Queen Elizabeth left a ‘secret letter' for Charles: ‘We'll never know what's in it'
Meghan Markle could make ‘headlines across the world' with new acting gig
Meghan Markle could make ‘headlines across the world' with new acting gig