 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill

King Charles deliberately launched his health update to save Kate Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

King Charles wants public to think about him as Kate Middleton falls ill

King Charles used a special PR tactic to divert attention from Kate Middleton.

His Majesty, who announced his enlarged prostrate diagnosis hours after the Princess of Wales abdominal surgery, wanted less questions about his daughter-in-law.

Dr Tessa Dunlop notes: "It is highly unusual for the Royal Family to divulge private health matters. In that respect the shared information about the King's enlarged prostate was unprecedented, and it was also canny.

"Buckingham Palace doesn't do spontaneity; the release of a statement containing private matters about the King's health immediately after news of the Princess of Wales' major abdominal surgery was deliberate. The timing deflected from his daughter-in-law's major operation, likewise, the private detail concerning his prostate gave the public something else to think about. (The NHS website saw increased traffic on the subject).

She adds: "But beyond that obvious strategy, I believe there was something else at play. By sharing a slice of the personal, Charles's statement served to underline the absence of any real detail concerning Kate's condition. The protective King may as well have said 'Here, have some information on me, but keep your prying eyes away from my daughter-in-law.' Read side-by-side the statements are a powerful example of well-coordinated PR. Here was a modern, public service Royal Family, but one with very clear boundaries." 

Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues
Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their ‘united front'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their ‘united front'
Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'
Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'
Meghan Markle 'showed legs', upset Queen Elizabeth II in fashion etiquette
Meghan Markle 'showed legs', upset Queen Elizabeth II in fashion etiquette
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘contacted' Charles, Kate amid health scares video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘contacted' Charles, Kate amid health scares