Kate Middleton is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days after she had “successful” abdominal surgery last week

Prince William keeping his personal promise related to Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery

Prince William is apparently keeping his personal promise he made to Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael regarding the Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from abdominal surgery at a private hospital.



According to reports, the future king has stepped back from official royal duties for several weeks to juggle looking after ailing wife and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to royal expert Rebecca English, Prince William is keeping his personal vow he made to Kate's parents that he would take care of her always.

Rebecca said: "He, more than anyone, knew the personal sacrifices she was making to be with the man she loved."

The royal expert went on saying, given the Princess of Wales current health woes, "It’s why I know he will bend heaven and earth to be at her side now and do the best for their little family. However long it takes."

Kensington Palace announced last week that Kate Middleton had “successful” abdominal surgery and she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before heading home to continue recovering.