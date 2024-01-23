 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla issues warning to King Charles as he prepares for treatment

King Charles is awaiting treatment for an enlarged prostate, the palace said last week

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Queen Camilla issues warning to King Charles as he prepares for treatment

Queen Camilla has reportedly issued warning to her husband King Charles as the monarch prepares to go for surgery this week.

According to a report by The Sun, Camilla has urged King Charles to slow down amid his recent health scare.

The insider told the publication: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”

King Charles was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate last week after suffering from symptoms, however, the sources close to the monarch say he “likes to be busy” and is “raring to go” and has been reading his government Red Boxes.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express UK has dubbed Queen Camilla’s plea to King a ‘warning’ as she is very much concerned about his health.

King Charles III is facing a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate, forcing him to cancel some engagements.

Earlier as King Charles is awaiting treatment for an enlarged prostate, Camilla said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

