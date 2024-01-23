Queen Elizabeth reportedly did not give her support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to daughter Lilibet name row

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly broken their silence and reacted to the name row related to their daughter Princess Lilibet.



An insider has laid bare the reaction of the California-based royal couple, according to the Daily Express UK.

The source said: "Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the Queen to use the name Lilibet. The report is not true. They don’t know where this is coming from.”

“They are shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same smear campaign that continues against them.”

The insider went on to say that Meghan and Harry feel it’s convenient that this was surfacing now when Queen Elizabeth was not there to defend herself and “can’t say what is true or false."

Earlier, royal expert and King Charles biographer Robert Hardman claimed in his new book Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story that Queen Elizabeth did not give her support to Meghan and Harry’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet, the personal nickname of the late monarch.