Thursday, January 25, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'

Jada Pinkett Smith recently spoke about her marriage will Will Smith on the 'Off Menu' podcast

Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'

Jada Pinkett Smith recalled the time she felt a deep connection with husband Will Smith.

The 52 year-old actress opened up about the time she and the Men in Black star attended famed illusionist David Blaine’s performance.

Recalling that she became “super emotional” over a magic trick he performed, Jada spoke on the Off Menu podcast: “[Blaine] did something so crazy with Will and I. He touched Will's shoulder and I felt it but Will didn't.”

“I cried, it was emotional. Blaine was showing the connection between us and I haven't been able to get away from Will since showing that connection,” she said.

Jada did not mention the exact timeline of the event, however, her comment comes after she told Daily Mail that the infamous Oscar slap incident "saved her marriage" with Will.

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened,” she said.

