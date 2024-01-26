Snoop Dogg said that he and Michael Jackson were like 'family'

Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke

Snoop Dogg recently shared a throwback story of how Michael Jackson once got annoyed by his smoking.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the host asked the 52 year-old rapper if he ever crossed paths with the late singer who died in June 2002.

Snoop shared: “Me and Mike were family. His family and my family love each other. We have a record that never came out together. We never had issues.”

He went on to share an old story from the time when he and Michael’s dressing rooms were right beside each other during an event organised by fashion designers Ed Hardy and Christian Audigier.

“He had Michael Jackson perform, Snoop Dogg perform, but where he messed up, he put the Michael Jackson dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg, so Snoop Dogg is there doing this,” the rapper said while smoking a joint.

Snoop continued: “Mm-hmm, and they're like, ‘You know, Michael Jackson's dressing room is next door.’ I'm like, ‘No it ain't.’ They like, ‘Yeah, there,’ so I'm like, ‘Hold on. Open the door.’”

“Oh, wow. You blew a bunch in,” Andy said as Snoop chimed in to impersonate Michael and switched into a soft high-pitch voice, ''Yeah. He's right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don't do that.’”