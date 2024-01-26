 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke

Snoop Dogg said that he and Michael Jackson were like 'family'

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 26, 2024

Snoop Dogg recalls annoying Michael Jackson with smoke
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke

Snoop Dogg recently shared a throwback story of how Michael Jackson once got annoyed by his smoking.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the host asked the 52 year-old rapper if he ever crossed paths with the late singer who died in June 2002.

Snoop shared: “Me and Mike were family. His family and my family love each other. We have a record that never came out together. We never had issues.”

He went on to share an old story from the time when he and Michael’s dressing rooms were right beside each other during an event organised by fashion designers Ed Hardy and Christian Audigier.

“He had Michael Jackson perform, Snoop Dogg perform, but where he messed up, he put the Michael Jackson dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg, so Snoop Dogg is there doing this,” the rapper said while smoking a joint.

Snoop continued: “Mm-hmm, and they're like, ‘You know, Michael Jackson's dressing room is next door.’ I'm like, ‘No it ain't.’ They like, ‘Yeah, there,’ so I'm like, ‘Hold on. Open the door.’”

“Oh, wow. You blew a bunch in,” Andy said as Snoop chimed in to impersonate Michael and switched into a soft high-pitch voice, ''Yeah. He's right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don't do that.’” 

Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact
Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact
Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'
Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'
Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip video
Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip
Alec Baldwin's new charges are 'botched, unconstitutional': Legal expert video
Alec Baldwin's new charges are 'botched, unconstitutional': Legal expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family
Michael B. Jordan makes major breakthrough in Ferrari crash investigation video
Michael B. Jordan makes major breakthrough in Ferrari crash investigation
'Griselda' star Sofia Vergara reveals why her acting jobs are 'limited'
'Griselda' star Sofia Vergara reveals why her acting jobs are 'limited'