 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Martin Scorsese gives blunt response to Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar snub

Oscar snubs Leonardo DiCaprio draws a negative reaction from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' director Martin Scorsese

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Martin Scorsese gives blunt response to Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar snub
Martin Scorsese gives blunt response to Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar snub

One of the biggest upsets of the 2024 Oscars is Leonardo DiCaprio being left out of Best Actor nominations. His Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese could not believe the decision.

In a chat with Variety, the Oscar-nominated director said, "He went so far into the complexities and contradictions of a man who was so weak, so malleable, who did such unspeakable things, but who also truly loved his wife," the legendary filmmaker said.

"Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman … an Everyman that people just don't want to acknowledge. So that will endure."

On the other hand, Leo's co-star Lily Gladstone also weighed in on the shocking snub, revealing her parents were upset over the decision.

"They did not like the decision. One of the first to send me a congratulation text was Leo. I also shared my shocking reaction to him, saying we all were upset by the decision."

She continued, "There's no doubt my nomination is equally to belong to him because his vast experience helped me a alot in my performance."

Kate Middleton hailed for prioritizing herself over Royal duties
Kate Middleton hailed for prioritizing herself over Royal duties
Jada Pinkett makes a rare confession about Will Smith's family
Jada Pinkett makes a rare confession about Will Smith's family
Queen Camilla proves she's ‘worthy' by proving her loyalty to King Charles
Queen Camilla proves she's ‘worthy' by proving her loyalty to King Charles
Lily Gladstone gives Leonardo DiCaprio a new name after Oscars snub
Lily Gladstone gives Leonardo DiCaprio a new name after Oscars snub
Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub
Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub
Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization video
Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization
Truth behind Brad Pitt's cosmetic procedure laid bare
Truth behind Brad Pitt's cosmetic procedure laid bare
Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche
Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic
Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes
Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes
Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release
Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release