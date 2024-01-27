Martin Scorsese gives blunt response to Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar snub

Oscar snubs Leonardo DiCaprio draws a negative reaction from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' director Martin Scorsese

One of the biggest upsets of the 2024 Oscars is Leonardo DiCaprio being left out of Best Actor nominations. His Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese could not believe the decision.



In a chat with Variety, the Oscar-nominated director said, "He went so far into the complexities and contradictions of a man who was so weak, so malleable, who did such unspeakable things, but who also truly loved his wife," the legendary filmmaker said.

"Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman … an Everyman that people just don't want to acknowledge. So that will endure."

On the other hand, Leo's co-star Lily Gladstone also weighed in on the shocking snub, revealing her parents were upset over the decision.

"They did not like the decision. One of the first to send me a congratulation text was Leo. I also shared my shocking reaction to him, saying we all were upset by the decision."

She continued, "There's no doubt my nomination is equally to belong to him because his vast experience helped me a alot in my performance."