Saturday, January 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

John Cena opens up about WWE amid retiring bombshell

John Cena clarifies remarks about retirement from WWE after he earlier suggested he was mulling retirement

Melanie Walker

John Cena is the hallmark of the WWE. When the wrestler hinted he would retire soon — a furor stirred. Now, he is clarifying his comments.

During an interview with Today, the Peacemaker star said, “I’m not saying I won’t be involved integrally with the WWE,” referring to ongoing training of the juniors.

“I’ll never be away from the WWE family. But as far as in-ring and falling down and taking an ***-whooping, the clock is limited on that one,” the Argyle star stressed.

The clarification comes after John dropped a bombshell that he may quit the wrestling ring at 50.

“That sounds pretty accurate, right?” the 46-year-old responded to a question about retiring. “Like, 50 is half of 100.”

Expanding on his retirement plan, John revealed, “I’m giving myself, like, hey, if you don’t figure it out until (the age of 50), you’re just done.”

He continued, “If we don’t come up with something that we can present to our WWE universe as a wave goodbye, if it doesn’t happen by then, I’ll just silently announce it on X or whatever the platform is.”

In 2002, John made his debut in WWE and became a 16-time world champion amid his long-illustrated career.

