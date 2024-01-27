SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes

 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Recently, Taylor Swift's AI-generated sexually explicit photos went viral on X. It was condemned widely. Now, SAG-AFTRA has released a statement on the issue.

Calling the deepfake images "upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning," the actor's union said, "The development and dissemination of fake images — especially those of a lewd nature — without someone's consent must be made illegal."

It continued, "As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late."

In the divisive photos, the Grammy winner was depicted in a Kansas City Chiefs outfit, portraying the pop icon in compromising positions.

It comes after SAG-AFTRA argued for a guardrail against artificial intelligence in their strike demands.

Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacted to the AI-powered photos of Taylor, telling NBC, "Yes, we have to act. I think we all benefit when the online world is a safe world."

He added, "And so I don't think anyone would want an online world that is completely not safe for both content creators and content consumers. So therefore, I think it behooves us to move fast on this."

