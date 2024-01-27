Kim Kardashian referred to the time when her then-5 year-old daughter's pictures from a Christmas party went viral

Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about poor parenting decisions she made for North West.

The 43 year-old reality TV star specifically referred to the family’s annual Christmas party in 2018 when her daughter, who was only 5 years-old back then, wore a red lip.

Kim uploaded photos from the extravagant gathering where she was joined by her now ex-husband Kanye West and their three children North, Saint and Chicago, whereas their youngest son Psalm, who is now four, hadn’t been born yet.

When she received backlash for letting North wear lipstick, Kim defended herself on X, saying: “She picked it though! It's a special occasion!”



However, while promoting her makeup line SKKN, Kim admitted that she stands corrected now.

In an interview with Bustle, she opened up about her regret when the interviewer asked her about young girls making a mess of the aisles inside famous beauty retailer Sephora.

“My littlest one's too little and I don't let her. I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not,” the SKIMS mogul said.