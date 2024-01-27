Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reported to ring wedding bells this year on Valentine's Day

Photo: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to tie the knot for only this reason

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly not tying the knot anytime soon.

The latest development in the pair’s marriage plans has been reported to Life & Style and a new rift appears to be emerging between the duo.

An insider privy to the outlet shared, “Will there ever be a wedding? That’s the million-dollar question right now — especially since there don’t appear to be any plans in the works.”

The source went on to spill the beans and revealed that recently the celebrity couple indulged in a heated argument over Orlando’s hosting gig at the Golden Globes.

Reportedly, Katy Perry became upset when Orlando agreed to the role and left their Aspen vacation plans up in the air.

“She wasn’t happy about him ditching their getaway when he was suddenly asked to present at the awards show,” the source added.

They also claimed, “But it’s not the only red flag that has people thinking this could be the end for them,” noting that “they live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives.”

“Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain,” the source remarked.

Nonetheless, the pair is expected to work around their differences for only one reason- their three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, claimed the source before signing off.