Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian revealed the career plans she had for her children.

Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared for an interview with Bustle. In this conversation, the 43-year-old star touched on her brood of four, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West.

Speaking of her beauty brand, SKKN, Kim observed that she will be more than happy if her children run her business line one day.

"I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do,” the American star remarked when she was asked about her kids's potential career paths.

She also maintained, “And if one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can,” adding, "I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy.”

“And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me," she concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality TV star disclosed that she is never bothered by North West filming her bare faced.

Kim explained, "So North loves doing TikToks and social media really early in the morning and sometimes really late at night and I have no makeup on.”

“And she's always like, 'Mom, come on, let's just do it.' And why not? What am I going to do, ruin the experience because I want to go get some makeup on? It's kind of ridiculous," she declared before signing off from the topic.