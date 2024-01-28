 
Eloise Wells Morin

Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion's feud rages on as magazine director joins in

Eloise Wells Morin

Vogue entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has joined the ongoing feud between music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Sergio made his way into the feud when he left a string of feet emojis in the comments of Nicki’s recent live Instagram interaction. Nicki took a swipe at Megan’s late mother during the live session.

Sergio, meanwhile, left another comment, saying: ''Not 'fragment foot' lol not even a whole foot?' after Nicki called Megan a “bullet fragment foot b***.”

This was taken as a swipe at Megan since she was shot in the foot in 2020 by Tory Lanez.

Following the viral live session, Sergio took to his Instagram story to give an explanation for his comments.

He wrote: “I am a huge music lover and support many artists (especially female artists). Everyone who knows me knows I love Nicki, Megan and so many other musicians.”

“I joined a livestream from one of my fave artists and was excited to hear there's a new song from her. I made comments that unfortunately were taken the wrong way.”

“I never meant to mock anyone and have always been a fan of both women. My apologies if my comments offended or hurt anyone.”

Nicki and Megan’s feud reignited when Savage rapper released her new song Hiss, which included a line: “These hoes don't be mad at Megan / these hoes mad at Megan's Law.”

The reference to US law enforcement’s requirement to make information about registered sex offenders public.

