Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery should’ve been ‘in and out’

Kate Middleton’s long-term stay in the hospital has caused many to fear a potential bout of bad news in regards to the Princess of Wales.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She broke down all of this during one of her most recent conversations with GB News.

In it, she said, “Nowadays people don’t keep you in hospital for very long”

“They want you to sit up very quickly and out, and particularly for someone like her who has got lots of staff and she can get nurses and doctors at the flick of a finger.”

So “Why did she need to spend all that time?” she asked before adding, “it must have been a very serious operation and we hear that she won’t be doing any engagements until after Easter.”

Before concluding she also doubled down on this grave concern and said, “That too its quite worrying. No one would say she should come back earlier of course, but it is a concern.”