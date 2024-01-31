 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kate Middleton's absence amid health scare left a ‘void' in Prince William's heart

Kate Middleton was admitted in the hospital for 13 days after undergoing ‘planned abdominal surgery”

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Kate Middleton’s absence during her health scare a left a “void” in Prince William’s heart which was filled after she came back to home in Windsor.

William, the Prince of Wales, is making sure his better half is taken cared for following her “planned abdominal surgery,” an expert has shared.

Speaking with The Post, former royal butler, Grant Harrold, hailed William for prioritizing his wife and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” Harrold said of William.

ALSO READ: Prince William honours Kate Middleton as she returns home

“I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery,” he added.

He continued: “Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home. I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back.”

“It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void,” Harrold said.

“The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality.

“There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet.”

