Meghan Markle evades looming money problems as brand sees huge growth

Meghan Markle's investment is paying off amid looming financial crisis

Meghan Markle has reason to celebrate with her new financial success as Clevr Blends expands.

Meghan invested in the Latte flavour-making company in 2019 and also recently appeared in their Instagram ad.

Clevr Blends will now be available in 500 Target stores throughout Florida, California and Texas.

Meghan’s fans congratulated the company on X, with one writing, "Love this for Meg, and the Clevr Blends team!!!"

Another wrote: "Congrats Clevr Blends! I just got my first order of their lattes a few days ago!"

Praising Clevr Blends founder Hannah Mendoza back in 2019, Meghan told Fortune: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.”

She added: "I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness."

This comes as reports of the Sussexes struggling with their finances have been making headlines. An insider recently claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is "hyper-concerned about money,” because the Montecito couple “are spending it hand over fist and not bringing in what they'd expected.”

“What makes it kind of daunting this time around through that they've blown through so much money so quickly and aren't in anything like the strong position they once were. Meghan's taking charge, but it could be too little too late," they added.