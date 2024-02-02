Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery

Queen Camilla made a rare public appearance to celebrate 850 years of St John’s Foundation

Queen Camilla recently stepped out to oversee public engagements while King Charles and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton recover from their respective surgeries.

On Thursday, the royal family’s Instagram account shared a glimpse of Her Majesty celebrating 850 years of St John’s Foundation where she met with the residents of the local almshouses and attended a Service of Celebration at Bath Abbey.

Queen Camilla received a warm welcome by the Lord Lieutenant, the charity's chair Ben Fletcher and CEO David Hobdey before she made her way into the 16th Century Chapel of St Michael.

“As one of the UK’s oldest charities, originally founded as a medieval refuge, @stjohns1174 provides shelter and support for older adults, as well as working with children to make sure they have the best start in life,” the caption further read.

Her appearance comes following Daily Mail’s report that King Charles will be resting for at least a month after his prostate surgery. “It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice," a source revealed.

Whereas, Princess Kate has returned to her home in Windsor and is currently recovering from her surgery in Kensington Palace.