King Charles marks beginning of World Interfaith Harmony Week after surgery

Britain’s King Charles, who has celebrated religious diversity in the UK and Commonwealth throughout his working life, marked the beginning of the UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week.



The royal family took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the photos of the monarch with religious leaders, saying: “Today marks the beginning of the @UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week, which promotes good will between all peoples regardless of their faith.”

The caption further says, “The King has celebrated religious diversity in the UK and Commonwealth throughout his working life.”

According to palace, King Charles has worked for many years on fostering inter-faith dialogue and supporting a greater understanding between religions.

During a reception for faith leaders held at Buckingham Palace shortly after his Accession, King Charles had pledged to uphold all faiths.

He had said, “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities.’ That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognized but to be no less diligently discharged.

“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for Faith itself and its practise through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.”

King Charles is currently recuperating from surgery at home.