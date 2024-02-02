 
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry pal unveils Duke of Sussex reality: 'Far from victim'

Prince Harry's friend says he is not a victim in scathing comment

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 02, 2024

Prince Harry pal unveils Duke of Sussex reality: Far from victim

Prince Harry's former pal has accused him of unfairly portraying his image in memoir 'Spare.'

The Duke of Sussex, who penned his life story in a book in 2023, is called the opposite of 'victim' by a friend.

Harry's former polo mate, who goes by Edward Charles Featherstone, tells The Mirror: "I had a sense, an idea of what Prince Harry was about. And the book he wrote is nothing like the man I met."

"And I found his book Spare very, very disappointing because it's all about him being the victim when he's the furthest thing from a victim."

"It really just says get over yourself, you're not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you're doing now and what you're doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate," he explained.  

"I've written a letter to him which at some stage I will publish. Whether I do it lowkey on the H2Z website or the Rude Chronicles website, or whether I do it slightly more upbeat and take a page in the LA Times remains to be seen. But at some point, I will probably publish that letter," he explained.

