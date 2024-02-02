 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's profiles on the Royal Family website have been moved down many spots

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 02, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles profiles on the Royal Family website have been moved down many spots
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's profiles on the Royal Family website have been moved down many spots

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s profiles on the official website for the Royal Family still contain several errors, but the pair have now also been significantly downgraded.

While their profiles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex mention that they stepped down as senior working royals, they also say the couple still retains royal patronages and live at Frogmore Cottage.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express that the error containing “biographies really should either be updated, or alternatively exist in name only. There is no way that these reflect current events and this obviously reflects on the website as a whole.”

Most notably, the Sussexes’ profiles have been moved to the bottom of the page, below the profiles of the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

At the top of the page are the profiles of the King and Queen, closely followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Next are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s profiles, which are followed by Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and lastly the Duke of Kent.

