Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?

Prince Philip had reportedly warned late Queen Elizabeth II about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has revealed this in her new book My Mother And I, and the excerpt of it has been published in the Daily Mail.

The book claims that Meghan reminded Prince Philip of the Duchess of Windsor, who led Edward VIII to abdicate.

The book claims while Queen Elizabeth continued to champion Prince Harry’s new love, Prince Philip warned his wife ‘to be cautious’.

“It was uncanny, he told her, how much Meghan reminded him of the Duchess of Windsor.”

Late Queen Elizabeth’s uncle Edward VIII announced his abdication in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson.

The book further claims Queen Elizabeth had approved Meghan from their very first meeting, over tea at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

“Not only did she (Queen) like her, she had high hopes for what the American actress might be able to achieve with Harry for the youth of the Commonwealth.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018 and the couple share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together.

They stepped down from royal duties back in 2020 and moved to California, US.