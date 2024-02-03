King Charles returned home from hospital on Monday after enlarged prostate surgery last week

King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, who has been dubbed King Charles ‘secret weapon’ for monarchy, continued her royal duties as the monarch is recuperating from enlarged prostate surgery.



The royal family shared Sophie’s photos on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram and wrote: “The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron, has visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Barnsbury, Woking.

“Joining their weekly tea and cake for senior citizens, Her Royal Highness hosted a quiz, spoke to guests, and helping sort donations for the community fridge.”

It further said, “The Lighthouse charity has around 300 volunteers, working together to tackle deprivation and isolation, transforming lives towards well-being, independence, and hope.”

The Duchess has volunteered with Lighthouse several times over the past few years.

Earlier, a royal expert had disclosed that Duchess of Edinburgh was King Charles 'secret weapon' and the monarch believes that she can play a key role in the future of the Royal Family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond had told the OK magazine, per the Mirror, "It is so much more evident now that Sophie is a key member of the list of working royals. I think people have really taken her into their hearts, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and the Queen.”