Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry left King Charles in vulnerable position: ‘Dumped his duties'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior working royals for a life in US in 2020

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, February 03, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry departure from the Royal family left King Charles in a vulnerable position where he could not even focus on his recovery because of slimmed down monarchy.

Last month, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace announced news of Kate Middleton and King Charles’ respective surgeries within two hours of each other.

With Kate and Charles in hospital and Prince William taking care of their kids, the British royal family lost their “star-pulling power.”

During this challenging period, Charles had intended to swiftly return to work, a task made more difficult by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from their royal roles in 2020."

ALSO READ: Harry, Meghan land in another controversy: ‘Slap in the face to King Charles'

Speaking on the matter, British scribe Jane Atkinson wrote, "As Prince Harry was picking up the ridiculous bauble of 'living legend of aviation' on Friday night, his father was planning how he could swiftly get back to work after his prostate operation.”

"And one of the reasons the 75-year-old King needs to do that is because his youngest son has dumped his duties,” the expert added, according to Royal Observer.

“This week, it became glaringly obvious how small the new, modern, streamlined royal family has become since disgraced Andrew was forced to step down from duties and bitter Harry headed off for sunny California.

“Because that leaves just six of our ten working royals doing their job full-time,” she penned, adding, “And let’s face it, without Kate, Charles and William in the mix, the star-pulling power is lacking."

