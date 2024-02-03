 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce says he was a 'shy kid' but his mom's home videos made him confident enough to face the camera

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Travis Kelce wasn't always confident in front of camera

In a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Travis Kelce was asked about his media-savvy persona. He attributed this to her mother, Donna Kelce.

Before admitting he was "shy" in his teens, the NFL's quarterback told the reporters that his mom frequently made videos of home which made him comfortable facing the camera.

“My mom's home videos, man. Just having that camera on me at all times,” he hilariously revealed. “Seeing what silly stuff I’m gonna do next."

The 34-year-old explained, “Honestly, I’ve always been comfortable in the rooms that I’ve been in and I’ve just been fortunate that, I don’t know, I’ve been able to kinda look into a camera with ease, I guess."

“I don’t know, it’s just having fun out there, I guess.“ Further crediting sports for me is where I built my confidence.”

He continued, “You won’t believe it, but I was a shy kid growing up, up until I got onto the sports field, or the court, or the ice rink.“

Noting, "And then I kinda let my personality show a little bit more because I was having fun, I was having success. 

"And that just kind of propelled me to have confidence in life."

