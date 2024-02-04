Kim Kardashian is allegedly trying to protect her own privacy while she gets to know Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life’

Kim Kardashian is seemingly trying to keep her rumored romance with Odell Beckham Jr. very low-key and “more private” than her prior ones.

This comes shortly after the reality TV star made separate interferences at the pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kim is ‘fond’ of Odell and the duo have already developed a rather friendly relationship together.

Rumors of their relationship first began swirling around when the NFL star called her to his 31st birthday party.

A well-placed inside source close to the outlet even broke their silence on everything and explained, “Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now.”

“She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past,” as well the insider noted before signing off from the admission.