'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo 'not interested' to mend ties with Katherine Heigl

'Grey's Anatomy' infighting continues to 'simmer'

The family feud of Grey's Anatomy is far from over as cast member Ellen Pompeo reportedly refuses to bury the hatchet with co-star Katherine Heigl despite the cast appearing together in the recent Emmy Award.



In a bombshell report, it was claimed the 45-year-old reached out to the actress to ease previous enmities. However, the latter response was anything but conciliatory.

The olive branch comes after Katherine created a stir almost two decades ago when she withdrew her name from the Emmy consideration for her medical drama character.

Well-placed sources told Radar Online that the 27 Dresses actress's chummy appearance beside the series' cast was her attempt to get back into the group; however, for them, "she'll never truly be welcomed."

"It's got to be baffling for Katherine," the tipster tattled. "The cast have their informal get togethers and she's never invited."

Apart from Ellen, Grey's Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington likewise slammed Katherine in 2020 after she said in 2007 that he "needs to just not speak in public, period" after he reportedly used derogatory slur against co-star Patrick Dempsey.

"This woman once proclaimed that I should 'never' be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007 because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech," he tweeted.



