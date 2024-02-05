Celine Dion received standing ovation as she appeared on stage at Grammys 2024

Celine Dion delights fans with surprise appearance at Grammys 2024

Celine Dion made headlines as she took the stage at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.



The My Heart Will Go On star hitmaker was diagnosed with rare and incurable neurological disorder stiff person syndrome, which made her muscles stiff and painful muscle spasms, in 2022.

She has not been away from limelight since. However, the singer received a standing ovation as she appeared on-stage at the prestigious ceremony while her song The Power of Love played in the background.

Dressed in a mustard coloured coat over a white gown, Dion oozed charmed, as she said, “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

“Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world,” she added.

Back in December 2022, the singer shared her disease in an emotional social media post, saying, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time.”

She added, “And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”