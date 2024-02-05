 
menu
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry does not want Archie to follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US in 2020

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Prince Harry does not want Archie to follow in Queen Elizabeths footsteps?
Prince Harry does not want Archie to follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps?

A family friend of Prince Harry has claimed that the Duke of Sussex does not want his son Prince Archie to follow in the footsteps of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a report by the Mirror, per Daily Record, Dr Jane Goodall visited Meghan Markle and Harry days after the couple welcomed Prince Archie in 2019.

Read More: Queen Mary celebrates first birthday after Margrethe II abdication

Royal author Robert Lacey claims in his book that Dr Goodall was invited to Frogmore Cottage where she was allowed to hold Archie following the interview.

The royal expert claims, "Meghan came into the room as the interview drew to a close. She was holding the new born Archie tenderly in her arms and she offered the baby to the 85-year-old Goodall."

The publication quoted Dr Goodall recalling the incident when she suggested that Archie needed to be taught the royal way of life.

She recalled, "He (Archie) was very tiny and very sleepy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s Wave saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this'.”

Also Read: Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed

Dr Goodall shared the Duke of Sussex reaction over it, saying “Harry’s reaction brooked no doubt, ‘No! He’s not growing up like that'."

Grammys 2024: Killer Mike arrested after winning three awards
Grammys 2024: Killer Mike arrested after winning three awards
Queen Mary celebrates first birthday after Margrethe II abdication
Queen Mary celebrates first birthday after Margrethe II abdication
Celine Dion delights fans with surprise appearance at Grammys 2024
Celine Dion delights fans with surprise appearance at Grammys 2024
Royal fans react as Prince William set to resume public duties after Kate Middleton surgery
Royal fans react as Prince William set to resume public duties after Kate Middleton surgery
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages
Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue video
Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers' video
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers'
Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed video
Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win
Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare
Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare
Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category
Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category