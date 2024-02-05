Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US in 2020

Prince Harry does not want Archie to follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps?

A family friend of Prince Harry has claimed that the Duke of Sussex does not want his son Prince Archie to follow in the footsteps of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



According to a report by the Mirror, per Daily Record, Dr Jane Goodall visited Meghan Markle and Harry days after the couple welcomed Prince Archie in 2019.

Royal author Robert Lacey claims in his book that Dr Goodall was invited to Frogmore Cottage where she was allowed to hold Archie following the interview.

The royal expert claims, "Meghan came into the room as the interview drew to a close. She was holding the new born Archie tenderly in her arms and she offered the baby to the 85-year-old Goodall."

The publication quoted Dr Goodall recalling the incident when she suggested that Archie needed to be taught the royal way of life.

She recalled, "He (Archie) was very tiny and very sleepy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s Wave saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this'.”

Dr Goodall shared the Duke of Sussex reaction over it, saying “Harry’s reaction brooked no doubt, ‘No! He’s not growing up like that'."