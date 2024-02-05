 
Monday, February 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's return to work after surgery could take ‘six to nine months'

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Princess Kate is currently recovering from a planned abdominal surgery she had on January 16 and per the statement from Kensington Palace, she should be back to work after Easter, but one doctor says it may take much longer.

The statement from Kensington Palace said, "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

However, abdominal surgery expert Shashank Gurjar says it’s not likely the Princess of Wales will return to work around Easter.

He told Hello magazine: "With large wounds, we stitch the abdomen together, and the stitch is designed to last for six to nine months. So patients remain aware of some pulling sensation in the abdomen, because of the stitch, for a good six to nine months after.”

He added: "When she goes home, she does need to rely on family members and anybody else who's around to help her with making sure that, you know, the things that you kind of take for granted."

As Princess Kate recovers, her husband Prince William is said to be taking on the responsibilities of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

