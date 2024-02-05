Ariana Grande over the moon about Victoria Monét Grammy wins

 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Victoria Monét bagged three awards, prompting her close friend Ariana Grande to post a sweet congratulatory note to her on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Thank U, Next singer penned, "My friend, you deserve this one million times over."

She continued, "I am so deeply proud and happy for you there are no words. You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league."

Besides congratulating her, Ariana also paid homage to their long-standing friendship.

"We've talked about this happening since the day we met over many tour bus sleepovers. It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators."

"(I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happiness does not begin to cover it. This is your ********* moment!" 

