Meghan Markle pal spills information on King Charles: 'Not prostrate cancer'

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie talks about King Charles cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle pal, Omid Scobie, has shared fresh information about King Charles' health as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis.

Scobie reveals His Majesty's cancer is not prostrate, for which the 75-year-old has just been treated.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Scobie notes: "Sources clarify that while further details won’t be shared at this stage, it is not prostate cancer. King Charles returned to London from Sandringham today to commence treatment as an out-patient."



The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly friends with the author, has remained silence amid the unfoldings.



This comes as Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.